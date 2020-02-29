16319 TACONIC CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 BR, 1.5 bath Townhouse (Stockbridge Condo) with large deck, kitchen granite counter tops and cozy wood fireplace in Montclair, VA for $1,600 monthly.



Water is included in the monthly rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Located right off 234, less than 5 minutes from 395 and within walking distance to Target, Panera Bread, Starbucks, etc..



Move in date is March 1st. Minimum 12 months lease is required. Monthly Rent is NOT negotiable.



Good credit and security deposit of one month's rent are required.



No pets are allowed.



B. Taet, Realtor & Property Manager

REMAX Home Realty

9219 Center Street

Manassas, VA 20110



Owner is Real Estate Licensed

