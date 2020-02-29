All apartments in Montclair
16319 TACONIC CIRCLE

16319 Taconic Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16319 Taconic Circle, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 BR, 1.5 bath Townhouse (Stockbridge Condo) with large deck, kitchen granite counter tops and cozy wood fireplace in Montclair, VA for $1,600 monthly.

Water is included in the monthly rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Located right off 234, less than 5 minutes from 395 and within walking distance to Target, Panera Bread, Starbucks, etc..

Move in date is March 1st. Minimum 12 months lease is required. Monthly Rent is NOT negotiable.

Good credit and security deposit of one month's rent are required.

No pets are allowed.

B. Taet, Realtor & Property Manager
REMAX Home Realty
9219 Center Street
Manassas, VA 20110

Owner is Real Estate Licensed
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE have any available units?
16319 TACONIC CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE have?
Some of 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16319 TACONIC CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16319 TACONIC CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
