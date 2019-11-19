Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 16214 Sheffield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
16214 Sheffield Dr
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16214 Sheffield Dr
16214 Sheffield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
16214 Sheffield Drive, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*great location*close to shopping centers* close to major highway and much more**
no section 8
move in asap
one month deposit
application fee $65
(RLNE5285447)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16214 Sheffield Dr have any available units?
16214 Sheffield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montclair, VA
.
What amenities does 16214 Sheffield Dr have?
Some of 16214 Sheffield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16214 Sheffield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16214 Sheffield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16214 Sheffield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16214 Sheffield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montclair
.
Does 16214 Sheffield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16214 Sheffield Dr offers parking.
Does 16214 Sheffield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16214 Sheffield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16214 Sheffield Dr have a pool?
No, 16214 Sheffield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16214 Sheffield Dr have accessible units?
No, 16214 Sheffield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16214 Sheffield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16214 Sheffield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16214 Sheffield Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16214 Sheffield Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Montclair Apartments with Balcony
Montclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Montclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
Linton Hall, VA
Bull Run, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Hayfield, VA
Cascades, VA
County Center, VA
Rose Hill, VA
Burke, VA
Mantua, VA
Lake of the Woods, VA
Coral Hills, MD
Indian Head, MD
Buckhall, VA
South Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VA
West Springfield, VA
Franklin Farm, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia