Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome recently renovated, new granite countertops. Walk out basement to spacious deck and fenced in yard. Owner took the property off the market for a period of time to renovate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE have?
Some of 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
