Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
16150 TACONIC CIRCLE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

16150 TACONIC CIRCLE

16150 Taconic Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16150 Taconic Circle, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome recently renovated, new granite countertops. Walk out basement to spacious deck and fenced in yard. Owner took the property off the market for a period of time to renovate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE have any available units?
16150 TACONIC CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE have?
Some of 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16150 TACONIC CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16150 TACONIC CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
