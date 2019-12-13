15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

GORGEOUS WATER VIEW TOWNHOME IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER MONTCLAIR** NEW UPGRADED APPLIANCES ** NEW HIGH END GRANITE** 5 MINS AWAY FROM I-95 AND NEAR MANY SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS**