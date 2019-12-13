All apartments in Montclair
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE

15653 Montview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15653 Montview Drive, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS WATER VIEW TOWNHOME IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER MONTCLAIR** NEW UPGRADED APPLIANCES ** NEW HIGH END GRANITE** 5 MINS AWAY FROM I-95 AND NEAR MANY SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15653 MONTVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

