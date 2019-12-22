All apartments in Montclair
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

15578 Northgate Drive

15578 Northgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15578 Northgate Drive, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
15578 Northgate Drive Available 01/07/20 3 BEDROOM MONTCLAIR DUPLEX - MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, two story home with washer and dryer upstairs! Separate dining room with hardwood floors. Large fenced backyard with patio! Great neighborhood. Montclair has endless walking/jogging paths, lake with beaches, swimming, and golf courses. Attached garage!

Established in 1969, Montclair is comprised of approximately 3,800 homes surrounding a 108-acre lake, with a broad central boulevard separated by exquisite flowering trees, attractive landscaping and bordered by wide sidewalks perfect for walking, jogging or cycling. The community is within walking distance of several schools, a golf course, tennis courts, soccer fields, two swimming pools, two shopping centers and a fire and rescue squad. Easy reverse commute to Quantico. VRE Bus stops for commuters.

Montclair community has three beaches at which residents can access Lake Montclair which offers swimming boating (nongas powered) and fishing! There are community parks, playgrounds and swimming pool. Monclair is close to the Prince William National Forest Park with has camping and walking trails. Conveniently located 25 minutes south of the Beltway, and just a short distance from our nation's capitol.

Learn more about sought after Montclair from the Montclair HOA website: https://www.montclairva.com/amenities

(RLNE1858202)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15578 Northgate Drive have any available units?
15578 Northgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15578 Northgate Drive have?
Some of 15578 Northgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15578 Northgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15578 Northgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15578 Northgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15578 Northgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15578 Northgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15578 Northgate Drive offers parking.
Does 15578 Northgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15578 Northgate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15578 Northgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15578 Northgate Drive has a pool.
Does 15578 Northgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 15578 Northgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15578 Northgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15578 Northgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15578 Northgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15578 Northgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

University of the District of Columbia