Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

15578 Northgate Drive Available 01/07/20 3 BEDROOM MONTCLAIR DUPLEX - MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, two story home with washer and dryer upstairs! Separate dining room with hardwood floors. Large fenced backyard with patio! Great neighborhood. Montclair has endless walking/jogging paths, lake with beaches, swimming, and golf courses. Attached garage!



Established in 1969, Montclair is comprised of approximately 3,800 homes surrounding a 108-acre lake, with a broad central boulevard separated by exquisite flowering trees, attractive landscaping and bordered by wide sidewalks perfect for walking, jogging or cycling. The community is within walking distance of several schools, a golf course, tennis courts, soccer fields, two swimming pools, two shopping centers and a fire and rescue squad. Easy reverse commute to Quantico. VRE Bus stops for commuters.



Montclair community has three beaches at which residents can access Lake Montclair which offers swimming boating (nongas powered) and fishing! There are community parks, playgrounds and swimming pool. Monclair is close to the Prince William National Forest Park with has camping and walking trails. Conveniently located 25 minutes south of the Beltway, and just a short distance from our nation's capitol.



Learn more about sought after Montclair from the Montclair HOA website: https://www.montclairva.com/amenities



(RLNE1858202)