15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE
15474 Golf Club Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15474 Golf Club Drive, Montclair, VA 22025
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Well maintained colonial, hardwood floors on main level, high efficiency heat pump, private lake and beach community, pets Case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Montclair, VA
.
What amenities does 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15474 GOLF CLUB DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
