Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

15392 AUTUMN LANE

15392 Autumn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15392 Autumn Lane, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FOR RENT!! A rare opportunity to rent a home offering one of the best locations and lifestyles in Lake Montclair!! Huge 3 Finished Level Colonial On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac with a private treelined rear fully fenced in yard. 4 Bedrooms On The Upper Level. Dream Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, wall oven and electric range with oven, microwave, and a separate induction cooktop. Laundry is on the main level off of the 2 car garage. The dining room can be converted to a private office. The Finished Walkout Basement Offers A Large Rec. Room, Wet Bar, A Bonus / Storage Room Den/Bedroom With huge walk--in cedar lined closet and HUGE full bath with luxurious whirlpool tub shower. Tons of natural light &open space on the main level.Low-maintenance backyard oasis. GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY Close to I-95 & Quantico & FT Belvoir Enjoy all the amenities of Montclair, 3 beaches, pool, shopping, commuter routes north VRE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15392 AUTUMN LANE have any available units?
15392 AUTUMN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15392 AUTUMN LANE have?
Some of 15392 AUTUMN LANE's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15392 AUTUMN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15392 AUTUMN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15392 AUTUMN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15392 AUTUMN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15392 AUTUMN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15392 AUTUMN LANE offers parking.
Does 15392 AUTUMN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15392 AUTUMN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15392 AUTUMN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 15392 AUTUMN LANE has a pool.
Does 15392 AUTUMN LANE have accessible units?
No, 15392 AUTUMN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15392 AUTUMN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15392 AUTUMN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15392 AUTUMN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15392 AUTUMN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

