15392 AUTUMN LANE

FOR RENT!! A rare opportunity to rent a home offering one of the best locations and lifestyles in Lake Montclair!! Huge 3 Finished Level Colonial On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac with a private treelined rear fully fenced in yard. 4 Bedrooms On The Upper Level. Dream Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, wall oven and electric range with oven, microwave, and a separate induction cooktop. Laundry is on the main level off of the 2 car garage. The dining room can be converted to a private office. The Finished Walkout Basement Offers A Large Rec. Room, Wet Bar, A Bonus / Storage Room Den/Bedroom With huge walk--in cedar lined closet and HUGE full bath with luxurious whirlpool tub shower. Tons of natural light &open space on the main level.Low-maintenance backyard oasis. GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY Close to I-95 & Quantico & FT Belvoir Enjoy all the amenities of Montclair, 3 beaches, pool, shopping, commuter routes north VRE