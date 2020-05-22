All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 15389 INLET PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15389 INLET PLACE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

15389 INLET PLACE

15389 Inlet Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15389 Inlet Place, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
End Unit 3 Level Townhome in Montclair with seasonal water views. TWO NEW BATHROOM in upper level, Main Hardwood floor, Nice deck ...walk out basement with Full Bath. No pets, No smoke.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15389 INLET PLACE have any available units?
15389 INLET PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
Is 15389 INLET PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15389 INLET PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15389 INLET PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15389 INLET PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15389 INLET PLACE offer parking?
No, 15389 INLET PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 15389 INLET PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15389 INLET PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15389 INLET PLACE have a pool?
No, 15389 INLET PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15389 INLET PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15389 INLET PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15389 INLET PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15389 INLET PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15389 INLET PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15389 INLET PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia