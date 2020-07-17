All apartments in Montclair
15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE
15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE

15317 Edgehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15317 Edgehill Drive, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy all Montclair has to offer. Four large bedrooms plus an extra NTC in the basement. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level. A fully finished basement with walkup stairs and a full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE have any available units?
15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
Is 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
