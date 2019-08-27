All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 15248 LARKSPUR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15248 LARKSPUR LANE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

15248 LARKSPUR LANE

15248 Larkspur Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15248 Larkspur Lane, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful, charing house in Montclair. 2 master bedrooms with baths on a quiet cul-de-sac. Freshly painted interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15248 LARKSPUR LANE have any available units?
15248 LARKSPUR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15248 LARKSPUR LANE have?
Some of 15248 LARKSPUR LANE's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15248 LARKSPUR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15248 LARKSPUR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15248 LARKSPUR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15248 LARKSPUR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15248 LARKSPUR LANE offer parking?
No, 15248 LARKSPUR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 15248 LARKSPUR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15248 LARKSPUR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15248 LARKSPUR LANE have a pool?
No, 15248 LARKSPUR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15248 LARKSPUR LANE have accessible units?
No, 15248 LARKSPUR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15248 LARKSPUR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15248 LARKSPUR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15248 LARKSPUR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15248 LARKSPUR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia