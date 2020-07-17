9233 BAILEY LN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Available to move in on August 12th. No showing until July 1st( tenant occupied). 24 hours notice. 24 months (2 years)rent terms preferred. All agents and visitors must wear masks due to Covid -19 and keep all proper precaution such as bring your own sanitizer.All brick Hampton model in sought after Stonehearst. Commuter~s dream mins away from all major roads and Vienna Metro. Breakfast nook, TWO bay windows, Beautifully maintained hardwood on MAIN & UPPER LEVELS* with numerous upgrades: upscale baths, kitchen with stainless steel appliances . granite counter, walk-out on lower level, wood-burning fire place in recreation room.