Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

9233 BAILEY LN

9233 Bailey Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

9233 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Available to move in on August 12th. No showing until July 1st( tenant occupied). 24 hours notice. 24 months (2 years)rent terms preferred. All agents and visitors must wear masks due to Covid -19 and keep all proper precaution such as bring your own sanitizer.All brick Hampton model in sought after Stonehearst. Commuter~s dream mins away from all major roads and Vienna Metro. Breakfast nook, TWO bay windows, Beautifully maintained hardwood on MAIN & UPPER LEVELS* with numerous upgrades: upscale baths, kitchen with stainless steel appliances . granite counter, walk-out on lower level, wood-burning fire place in recreation room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9233 BAILEY LN have any available units?
9233 BAILEY LN has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9233 BAILEY LN have?
Some of 9233 BAILEY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9233 BAILEY LN currently offering any rent specials?
9233 BAILEY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9233 BAILEY LN pet-friendly?
No, 9233 BAILEY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 9233 BAILEY LN offer parking?
Yes, 9233 BAILEY LN offers parking.
Does 9233 BAILEY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9233 BAILEY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9233 BAILEY LN have a pool?
No, 9233 BAILEY LN does not have a pool.
Does 9233 BAILEY LN have accessible units?
No, 9233 BAILEY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9233 BAILEY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9233 BAILEY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9233 BAILEY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9233 BAILEY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
