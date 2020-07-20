All apartments in Merrifield
8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE

Location

8831 Blue Royale Lane, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
NEW PAINT*ALMOST 2600SF 2 CAR TOWNHOME CONVENIENT TO THE VIENNA METRO/SHOPPING/DINING/MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES*HARDWOOD FLOORS COVER THE LIVING/DINING ROOM/KITCHEN AND SITTING ROOM With FIREPLACE*EAT IN KITCHEN W/PLENTY OF CABINET/COUNTER SPACE/DECK ACCESS*FINISHED REC ROOM IN BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH/FENCED REAR*SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET/LUXURY BATH WITH SOAKING TUB/SEPARATE SHOWER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE have any available units?
8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE have?
Some of 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE offer parking?
No, 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE have a pool?
No, 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8831 BLUE ROYALE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
