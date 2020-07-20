8831 Blue Royale Lane, Merrifield, VA 22031 Merrifield
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
NEW PAINT*ALMOST 2600SF 2 CAR TOWNHOME CONVENIENT TO THE VIENNA METRO/SHOPPING/DINING/MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES*HARDWOOD FLOORS COVER THE LIVING/DINING ROOM/KITCHEN AND SITTING ROOM With FIREPLACE*EAT IN KITCHEN W/PLENTY OF CABINET/COUNTER SPACE/DECK ACCESS*FINISHED REC ROOM IN BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH/FENCED REAR*SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET/LUXURY BATH WITH SOAKING TUB/SEPARATE SHOWER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
