Merrifield, VA
8000 CHANUTE PLACE
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:45 AM

8000 CHANUTE PLACE

8000 Chanute Place · No Longer Available
Location

8000 Chanute Place, Merrifield, VA 22042
Merrifield

Amenities

all utils included
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Great location! Close to 495, 66, 50, Gallows Rd, Mosaic district, Tysons Corner, walk to bus station and Dunn Loring metro. Brand new floor. All utilities included! Great deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 CHANUTE PLACE have any available units?
8000 CHANUTE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
Is 8000 CHANUTE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8000 CHANUTE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 CHANUTE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8000 CHANUTE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 8000 CHANUTE PLACE offer parking?
No, 8000 CHANUTE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 8000 CHANUTE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8000 CHANUTE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 CHANUTE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 8000 CHANUTE PLACE has a pool.
Does 8000 CHANUTE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8000 CHANUTE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 CHANUTE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8000 CHANUTE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8000 CHANUTE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8000 CHANUTE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

