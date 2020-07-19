All apartments in Merrifield
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT

3034 Braxton Wood Court · No Longer Available
Merrifield
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3034 Braxton Wood Court, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated end unit TH nestled in quiet oasis backing to open common area & trees just steps from Vienna Metro, Mosaic district, I66, shopping, dining & more! Lovely designer paint, wide plank hardwoods, spacious living room. Remodeled high end kitchen w/designer backsplash and stainless steel appliances opens to huge deck with built-in seating and fenced yard. Generous sized bedrooms, renovated master bath. Large lower level family room with cozy fireplace. Lots of storage. 2 assigned parking spaces. Don't miss this lovely move in ready home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT have any available units?
3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT have?
Some of 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
