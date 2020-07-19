3034 BRAXTON WOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated end unit TH nestled in quiet oasis backing to open common area & trees just steps from Vienna Metro, Mosaic district, I66, shopping, dining & more! Lovely designer paint, wide plank hardwoods, spacious living room. Remodeled high end kitchen w/designer backsplash and stainless steel appliances opens to huge deck with built-in seating and fenced yard. Generous sized bedrooms, renovated master bath. Large lower level family room with cozy fireplace. Lots of storage. 2 assigned parking spaces. Don't miss this lovely move in ready home!