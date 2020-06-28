All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

3022 ELLENWOOD DRIVE

3022 Ellenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3022 Ellenwood Drive, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome. Updatad throughout including Kitchen, Bathrooms, Floors, Trim & a Nice New Private Patio! Excellent location near Vienna Metro, 66, & Mosaic District. This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

