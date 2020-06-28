3022 Ellenwood Drive, Merrifield, VA 22031 Merrifield
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome. Updatad throughout including Kitchen, Bathrooms, Floors, Trim & a Nice New Private Patio! Excellent location near Vienna Metro, 66, & Mosaic District. This one won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
