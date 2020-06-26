All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD

2908 Kings Chapel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2908 Kings Chapel Road, Merrifield, VA 22042
Merrifield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have any available units?
2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
Is 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD offer parking?
No, 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have a pool?
No, 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms
Merrifield Apartments with GarageMerrifield Apartments with Pool
Merrifield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University