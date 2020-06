Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2907 Charring Cross Road, Falls Church VA 22042 - Unit #8

Agents Welcome!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Don't miss this oversized renovated one bedroom in Falls Church VA. 832 Sq Ft gives you plenty of room in this light filled unit. Wood Floors, balcony, dining area, walk in closet, granite counters, and so much more. Close to Gallows Rd Metro, Mosaic Town Center, Shopping and Restaurants.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.