All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE

2823 Charles Dunn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2823 Charles Dunn Drive, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
2823 CHARLES DUNN DR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE have any available units?
2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
Is 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2823 CHARLES DUNN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms
Merrifield Apartments with GarageMerrifield Apartments with Pool
Merrifield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University