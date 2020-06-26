2809 Schafflind Ct

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Full & 2 Half Bath Single Family Home with 1 Car Garage in the heart of Vienna! This 3 level house welcomes you with its warm and open design. The house features a formal dining room and a gourmet eat-in kitchen boasting granite countertops & ample cabinet space. The family room features a beautiful wood burning fireplace & ample natural light. The bedrooms have gorgeous views with plenty of natural light & generous reach-in closet space! Enjoy the enormous basement & private backyard perfect for entertaining, especially with summer right around the corner. Convenient access to Vienna & Dunn Loring Metro, as well as minutes from I-495.