Merrifield, VA
2809 Schafflind Ct
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:58 AM

2809 Schafflind Ct

2809 Schafflind Court
Location

2809 Schafflind Court, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Full & 2 Half Bath Single Family Home with 1 Car Garage in the heart of Vienna! This 3 level house welcomes you with its warm and open design. The house features a formal dining room and a gourmet eat-in kitchen boasting granite countertops & ample cabinet space. The family room features a beautiful wood burning fireplace & ample natural light. The bedrooms have gorgeous views with plenty of natural light & generous reach-in closet space! Enjoy the enormous basement & private backyard perfect for entertaining, especially with summer right around the corner. Convenient access to Vienna & Dunn Loring Metro, as well as minutes from I-495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Schafflind Ct have any available units?
2809 Schafflind Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
Is 2809 Schafflind Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Schafflind Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Schafflind Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Schafflind Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2809 Schafflind Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Schafflind Ct offers parking.
Does 2809 Schafflind Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Schafflind Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Schafflind Ct have a pool?
No, 2809 Schafflind Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Schafflind Ct have accessible units?
No, 2809 Schafflind Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Schafflind Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Schafflind Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 Schafflind Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 Schafflind Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
