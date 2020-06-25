2710 BELLFOREST CT #101

2710 Bellforest Ct, Merrifield, VA 22180 Merrifield
Premiere location...Across street from Dunn Loring Metro.Large one bedroom with den and balcony. Unit has 9 ft ceilings, wood floors and a gas fireplace. Super convenient to MOZAIC shopping center. Just walk .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
