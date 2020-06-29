All apartments in Merrifield
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE

2655 Virginia Highway 699 · No Longer Available
2655 Virginia Highway 699, Merrifield, VA 22031
Fantastic 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo in an amazing location!! A must see!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit: paid.

Does 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE have any available units?
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
Is 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
