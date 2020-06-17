All apartments in Meadowbrook
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

4702 Mason Dale Way

4702 Mason Dale Way · (804) 823-3998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4702 Mason Dale Way, Meadowbrook, VA 23234
Meadowbook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4702 Mason Dale Way · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4702 Mason Dale Way Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom Rancher For Rent - 3 bedroom ranch home with 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining room, and laundry room. Back Patio with storage shed. Cats and dogs are allowed. Near Hopkins and Beulah Roads

PLEASE NOTE THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED! Showings must be scheduled in advanced. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT.

Call 804-823-3998 for showings information or visit https://www.jmkrentals.com/vacancies

OPEN HOUSE has been cancelled.

Available May 1, 2020.

One Year Lease - $1350/mo
Two Year Lease - $1100/mo

Ask how to save $100/month! *Rents shown include discount*

Security Deposit is (2) month's rent. ($2400)

Contact us to see this property!! ASK ABOUT OUR $5 PRE-SCREEN APPLICATION!!

(RLNE5578650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 Mason Dale Way have any available units?
4702 Mason Dale Way has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4702 Mason Dale Way currently offering any rent specials?
4702 Mason Dale Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 Mason Dale Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4702 Mason Dale Way is pet friendly.
Does 4702 Mason Dale Way offer parking?
No, 4702 Mason Dale Way does not offer parking.
Does 4702 Mason Dale Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 Mason Dale Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 Mason Dale Way have a pool?
No, 4702 Mason Dale Way does not have a pool.
Does 4702 Mason Dale Way have accessible units?
No, 4702 Mason Dale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 Mason Dale Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4702 Mason Dale Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4702 Mason Dale Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4702 Mason Dale Way does not have units with air conditioning.
