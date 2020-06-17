Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

4702 Mason Dale Way Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom Rancher For Rent - 3 bedroom ranch home with 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining room, and laundry room. Back Patio with storage shed. Cats and dogs are allowed. Near Hopkins and Beulah Roads



PLEASE NOTE THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED! Showings must be scheduled in advanced. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT.



Call 804-823-3998 for showings information or visit https://www.jmkrentals.com/vacancies



OPEN HOUSE has been cancelled.



Available May 1, 2020.



One Year Lease - $1350/mo

Two Year Lease - $1100/mo



Ask how to save $100/month! *Rents shown include discount*



Security Deposit is (2) month's rent. ($2400)



Contact us to see this property!! ASK ABOUT OUR $5 PRE-SCREEN APPLICATION!!



