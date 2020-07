Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center car charging clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub yoga dogs allowed cats allowed concierge game room pool table shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby media room pet friendly volleyball court

Where elegance meets urban. Where luxury meets contemporary. The Icon at Dulles is the evolution of modern style. Sleek elements and fine-tuned designs will exceed your expectations with elements like authentic, hand-scraped wood floors and bold, granite surfaces paired with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. Luminous lighting is matched with clean surfaces to create a relaxing haven. The spacious living areas coupled with private balconies will be the center of attention to entertain your guests or to create a personal retreat.