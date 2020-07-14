Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court accessible parking concierge courtyard internet access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the Dulles corridor, you've always been able to find the tech-savvy. Now in the style-savvy have a home, too. At Assembly Herndon, you'll finally find an apartment surrounded by amenities, close to work, and completely in style. Whether you need to be on-the-go or want to take it slow, Assembly Herndon has something for you. Spend an afternoon relaxing in the sun at our fabulous resort-style pool, or catch up on work at our fully equipped business center. Then, when your day is through, you'll love coming home to a comfortable apartment home with all the details that fit your lifestyle.