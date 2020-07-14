Assembly Herndon.

Lease Length: 2-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $400, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Each resident is able to park on property with a parking decal, which can be obtained at the leasing office. Open parking available. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Surface Lot: Parking Decal Required.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.