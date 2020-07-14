All apartments in McNair
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:39 PM

Assembly Herndon

Open Now until 6pm
2511 Farmcrest Dr · (703) 940-9337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive $500 upfront if you move in by 8/1/20!
Location

2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1004 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 0303 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0438 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,858

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 1127 · Avail. now

$1,882

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Assembly Herndon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
accessible
parking
concierge
courtyard
internet access
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the Dulles corridor, you've always been able to find the tech-savvy. Now in the style-savvy have a home, too. At Assembly Herndon, you'll finally find an apartment surrounded by amenities, close to work, and completely in style. Whether you need to be on-the-go or want to take it slow, Assembly Herndon has something for you. Spend an afternoon relaxing in the sun at our fabulous resort-style pool, or catch up on work at our fully equipped business center. Then, when your day is through, you'll love coming home to a comfortable apartment home with all the details that fit your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $400, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Each resident is able to park on property with a parking decal, which can be obtained at the leasing office. Open parking available. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Surface Lot: Parking Decal Required.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Assembly Herndon have any available units?
Assembly Herndon has 23 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Assembly Herndon have?
Some of Assembly Herndon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Assembly Herndon currently offering any rent specials?
Assembly Herndon is offering the following rent specials: Receive $500 upfront if you move in by 8/1/20!
Is Assembly Herndon pet-friendly?
Yes, Assembly Herndon is pet friendly.
Does Assembly Herndon offer parking?
Yes, Assembly Herndon offers parking.
Does Assembly Herndon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Assembly Herndon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Assembly Herndon have a pool?
Yes, Assembly Herndon has a pool.
Does Assembly Herndon have accessible units?
Yes, Assembly Herndon has accessible units.
Does Assembly Herndon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Assembly Herndon has units with dishwashers.
Does Assembly Herndon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Assembly Herndon has units with air conditioning.

