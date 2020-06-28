2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Luxury Brick Front, 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath & 1 Half Bath Town House in sought after Parkside Community in McNair Farms~Rarely available Engle Homes built 24' Biltmore Model~Whole House Hardwoods~Large Living room with Lots of Light~Crown Molding and Chair Railing in Dining Room~Nice Family Room with Fire Place~Walk Out to Deck from FR/Kitchen Area~Huge Master Bedroom, with Tray Ceiling~Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet~Master Bathroom has a Soaking Tub and separate Shower~Bedroom Level Laundry Room~Rec Room in Basement with walkout to Backyard~Garage with lots of Storage~Walk to Mcnair Elementary~Close to two Future Metro Stations~Minutes to Dulles Toll Road, Fairfax County Parkway, Route 28 & Dulles Airport~No Pets Please~Move-in Ready.