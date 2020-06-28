All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE

2656 Logan Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2656 Logan Wood Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury Brick Front, 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath & 1 Half Bath Town House in sought after Parkside Community in McNair Farms~Rarely available Engle Homes built 24' Biltmore Model~Whole House Hardwoods~Large Living room with Lots of Light~Crown Molding and Chair Railing in Dining Room~Nice Family Room with Fire Place~Walk Out to Deck from FR/Kitchen Area~Huge Master Bedroom, with Tray Ceiling~Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet~Master Bathroom has a Soaking Tub and separate Shower~Bedroom Level Laundry Room~Rec Room in Basement with walkout to Backyard~Garage with lots of Storage~Walk to Mcnair Elementary~Close to two Future Metro Stations~Minutes to Dulles Toll Road, Fairfax County Parkway, Route 28 & Dulles Airport~No Pets Please~Move-in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2656 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University