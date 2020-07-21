2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3-Bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 1-Car Garage, 3-Finished Levels Colonial Town House with High Ceilings, Hard Wood Floors, Large Eat-In KIT or Family Room. *All Bedrooms Vaulted Ceiling, Upgraded Bathrooms. *Lovely Master Bedroom has Walk-In Closet and Large Master Bathroom with Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, and Dual Sinks. *Walk-Out Level Basement with Full Bathroom, Family Room with gas Fireplace. *Close to Future Silver Metro Station, Shopping Centers, Entertainments and Major Employers. Supreme Location and Best School in Fairfax County.