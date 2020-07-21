All apartments in McNair
2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE
2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE

2546 James Maury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2546 James Maury Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3-Bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 1-Car Garage, 3-Finished Levels Colonial Town House with High Ceilings, Hard Wood Floors, Large Eat-In KIT or Family Room. *All Bedrooms Vaulted Ceiling, Upgraded Bathrooms. *Lovely Master Bedroom has Walk-In Closet and Large Master Bathroom with Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, and Dual Sinks. *Walk-Out Level Basement with Full Bathroom, Family Room with gas Fireplace. *Close to Future Silver Metro Station, Shopping Centers, Entertainments and Major Employers. Supreme Location and Best School in Fairfax County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have any available units?
2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have?
Some of 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
