2546 JAMES MAURY DRIVE

Amenities
Gorgeous 3-Bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 1-Car Garage, 3-Finished Levels Colonial Town House with High Ceilings, Hard Wood Floors, Large Eat-In KIT or Family Room. *All Bedrooms Vaulted Ceiling, Upgraded Bathrooms. *Lovely Master Bedroom has Walk-In Closet and Large Master Bathroom with Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, and Dual Sinks. *Walk-Out Level Basement with Full Bathroom, Family Room with gas Fireplace. *Close to Future Silver Metro Station, Shopping Centers, Entertainments and Major Employers. Supreme Location and Best School in Fairfax County.