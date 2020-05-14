2412 CURIE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities

Multi level condo located in center of Herndon., easy access to Shopping and 267 Toll road.. Walkable distance to future metro. Has a private master suite with walk in closet. Recently installed hard wood floor on the main level.