Multi level condo located in center of Herndon., easy access to Shopping and 267 Toll road.. Walkable distance to future metro. Has a private master suite with walk in closet. Recently installed hard wood floor on the main level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2412 CURIE COURT have any available units?
2412 CURIE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2412 CURIE COURT have?
Some of 2412 CURIE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 CURIE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2412 CURIE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.