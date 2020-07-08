All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 2412 CURIE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
2412 CURIE COURT
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

2412 CURIE COURT

2412 Curie Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2412 Curie Ct, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Multi level condo located in center of Herndon., easy access to Shopping and 267 Toll road.. Walkable distance to future metro. Has a private master suite with walk in closet. Recently installed hard wood floor on the main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 CURIE COURT have any available units?
2412 CURIE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2412 CURIE COURT have?
Some of 2412 CURIE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 CURIE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2412 CURIE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 CURIE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2412 CURIE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2412 CURIE COURT offer parking?
No, 2412 CURIE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2412 CURIE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 CURIE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 CURIE COURT have a pool?
No, 2412 CURIE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2412 CURIE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2412 CURIE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 CURIE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 CURIE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 CURIE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 CURIE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University