McNair, VA
13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE

13707 Barksdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13707 Barksdale Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, 3-level town home in excellent condition. Light and bright with loads of windows and an open floor plan. Wonderful deck, single car garage, and plenty of storage space. Nice, quiet location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
