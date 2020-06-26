Beautiful, 3-level town home in excellent condition. Light and bright with loads of windows and an open floor plan. Wonderful deck, single car garage, and plenty of storage space. Nice, quiet location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
What amenities does 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13707 BARKSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.