McNair, VA
13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY

13408 Sir Ramsay Way · No Longer Available
Location

13408 Sir Ramsay Way, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome with two car garage 3 bedroom . Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite tops, kitchen island and separate breakfast area. Near to major shopping center, major highways and in McNair Farms Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY have any available units?
13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
Is 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY offers parking.
Does 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY have a pool?
No, 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY have accessible units?
No, 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
