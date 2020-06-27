Beautiful townhome with two car garage 3 bedroom . Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite tops, kitchen island and separate breakfast area. Near to major shopping center, major highways and in McNair Farms Community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY have any available units?
13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
Is 13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13408 SIR RAMSAY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.