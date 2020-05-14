13392 Arrowbrook Center Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury Top Floor Unit Overlooking Arrowbrook Park. Spacious Floorplan with 2400sqft of living Space. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths. Spacious Living/Dining Rooms w/Two sided Fireplace. Open Kitchen & Family Room w/Balcony. Unit is on the 3rd/4th Floors. Attached 1 Car Garage w/Driveway. Walk to Herndon Metro. Minutes to Shops, Restaurants, Commuter Routes and Dulles! Pictures are A Representation Only and Do Not Depict The Actual Unit. Visit the Saratoga Model Onsite M-F 11-6. Sat 10-6. Sun 11-6. Unit will be Move In Ready by September 1st.