13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

STUNNING brand new, never lived in, 2 level condo in a great Herndon location!! Be the first to enjoy this great home! Home overlooks the lush, fabulous Arrowbrook park and ball fields! Best location in the community! Trendy interiors, open concept living areas, gourmet Kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and more! The upper level features a fantastic master bedroom that overlooks the park! En-suite bath with tile floors, granite counter tops! Walk-in closet; 2 secondary bedrooms are spacious, plus an additional full bath; Laundry on upper level; Location is unbeatable! Walk to Herndon clock tower and all the restaurants, stores, bars etc! Quick hop to 267! Reston, Tysons are just minutes away! New Metro stop will be just a few minutes walk! Come see this home today! Pictures are of the model home. The actual unit has the same floor plan.