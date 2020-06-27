All apartments in McNair
13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:58 PM

13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR

13386 Arrowbrook Centre Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13386 Arrowbrook Centre Dr, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
STUNNING brand new, never lived in, 2 level condo in a great Herndon location!! Be the first to enjoy this great home! Home overlooks the lush, fabulous Arrowbrook park and ball fields! Best location in the community! Trendy interiors, open concept living areas, gourmet Kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and more! The upper level features a fantastic master bedroom that overlooks the park! En-suite bath with tile floors, granite counter tops! Walk-in closet; 2 secondary bedrooms are spacious, plus an additional full bath; Laundry on upper level; Location is unbeatable! Walk to Herndon clock tower and all the restaurants, stores, bars etc! Quick hop to 267! Reston, Tysons are just minutes away! New Metro stop will be just a few minutes walk! Come see this home today! Pictures are of the model home. The actual unit has the same floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR have any available units?
13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR have?
Some of 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR offer parking?
Yes, 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR offers parking.
Does 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR have a pool?
No, 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR does not have a pool.
Does 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR have accessible units?
No, 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13386 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
