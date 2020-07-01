Brand New 3 BR 2 1/2 BA 2 LVL Town home at Metro park. Highly upgraded Kitchen with Quartz counter top, white cabinets, espresso floors, SS apps, Glass back splash, upg carpets ETC. Small pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have any available units?
13333 LAUNDERS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
Is 13333 LAUNDERS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13333 LAUNDERS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13333 LAUNDERS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET offer parking?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have a pool?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have accessible units?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
