All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 13333 LAUNDERS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13333 LAUNDERS STREET
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

13333 LAUNDERS STREET

13333 Launders St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13333 Launders St, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New 3 BR 2 1/2 BA 2 LVL Town home at Metro park. Highly upgraded Kitchen with Quartz counter top, white cabinets, espresso floors, SS apps, Glass back splash, upg carpets ETC. Small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have any available units?
13333 LAUNDERS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
Is 13333 LAUNDERS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13333 LAUNDERS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13333 LAUNDERS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET offer parking?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have a pool?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have accessible units?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13333 LAUNDERS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13333 LAUNDERS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University