All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 13313 LAUNDERS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13313 LAUNDERS
Last updated December 1 2019 at 8:52 PM

13313 LAUNDERS

13313 Launders St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13313 Launders St, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New 3 BR 2 1/2 BA 2 LVL Town home at Metro park. Highly upgraded Kitchen with Quartz counter top, Grey cabinets, espresso floors, SS apps, Glass back splash, upg carpets ETC. Small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13313 LAUNDERS have any available units?
13313 LAUNDERS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13313 LAUNDERS have?
Some of 13313 LAUNDERS's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13313 LAUNDERS currently offering any rent specials?
13313 LAUNDERS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13313 LAUNDERS pet-friendly?
Yes, 13313 LAUNDERS is pet friendly.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS offer parking?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not offer parking.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS have a pool?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not have a pool.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS have accessible units?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not have accessible units.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS have units with dishwashers?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS have units with air conditioning?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University