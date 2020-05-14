Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 13313 LAUNDERS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13313 LAUNDERS
Last updated December 1 2019 at 8:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13313 LAUNDERS
13313 Launders St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13313 Launders St, McNair, VA 20171
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New 3 BR 2 1/2 BA 2 LVL Town home at Metro park. Highly upgraded Kitchen with Quartz counter top, Grey cabinets, espresso floors, SS apps, Glass back splash, upg carpets ETC. Small pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13313 LAUNDERS have any available units?
13313 LAUNDERS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McNair, VA
.
What amenities does 13313 LAUNDERS have?
Some of 13313 LAUNDERS's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13313 LAUNDERS currently offering any rent specials?
13313 LAUNDERS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13313 LAUNDERS pet-friendly?
Yes, 13313 LAUNDERS is pet friendly.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS offer parking?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not offer parking.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS have a pool?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not have a pool.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS have accessible units?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not have accessible units.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS have units with dishwashers?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13313 LAUNDERS have units with air conditioning?
No, 13313 LAUNDERS does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Similar Pages
McNair 1 Bedrooms
McNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with Parking
McNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Springfield, VA
Lake Ridge, VA
Lorton, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Fort Washington, MD
Marumsco, VA
Oakton, VA
Merrifield, VA
West Falls Church, VA
Langley Park, MD
Sterling, VA
Aspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VA
Potomac, MD
Manassas Park, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University