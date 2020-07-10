13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Former Model home for Rent! Newest town home style end unit condominium. Spacious 2600 SQ FT luxury upper unit 2-level condo with private 1 car garage and driveway parking. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, infinity island, large great room with a wall of custom tiles. Owners retreat with sitting area, dual walk-in closets. Stone fireplace on covered porch . Just minutes from Dulles International Airport, Dulles Toll Road and other major commuter routes.Property managed by GRK Property Management.