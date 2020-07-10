All apartments in McNair
13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD

13216 Woodland Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

13216 Woodland Park Road, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Former Model home for Rent! Newest town home style end unit condominium. Spacious 2600 SQ FT luxury upper unit 2-level condo with private 1 car garage and driveway parking. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, infinity island, large great room with a wall of custom tiles. Owners retreat with sitting area, dual walk-in closets. Stone fireplace on covered porch . Just minutes from Dulles International Airport, Dulles Toll Road and other major commuter routes.Property managed by GRK Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have any available units?
13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have?
Some of 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD offers parking.
Does 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have a pool?
No, 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

