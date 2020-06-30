13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

**FOR RENT***Stunning Large 2 level 2-bedroom Condo with No garage and driveway parking (townhouse style). Great Open floor plan. Hardwood floors , stainless steel app. fully remodeled , Living room with high ceilings crown molding and sliding glass door to balcony. kitchen is open to living area and dining rm with Granite counters, 42" hardwood cabinets, 12x12 Tile and Gas Cooking. Laundry room off kitchen. New carpet in entire home., fresh paint. Upper level has Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet & attached master bath. Hall bath and 2nd bedroom rounds out the upper level. All this close to future Monroe Metro station and shopping. Condo amenities includes great pool, & fitness ctr. This is a well maintained unit in convenient location. There is one assigned parking spot - Number 7 which is the parking lot to the left of the club house. The HOA will get you a parking sticker for the 2nd car and they can park is any of the unassigned parking spots in the property