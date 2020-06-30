All apartments in McNair
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD

13058 Marcey Creek Road
Location

13058 Marcey Creek Road, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
**FOR RENT***Stunning Large 2 level 2-bedroom Condo with No garage and driveway parking (townhouse style). Great Open floor plan. Hardwood floors , stainless steel app. fully remodeled , Living room with high ceilings crown molding and sliding glass door to balcony. kitchen is open to living area and dining rm with Granite counters, 42" hardwood cabinets, 12x12 Tile and Gas Cooking. Laundry room off kitchen. New carpet in entire home., fresh paint. Upper level has Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet & attached master bath. Hall bath and 2nd bedroom rounds out the upper level. All this close to future Monroe Metro station and shopping. Condo amenities includes great pool, & fitness ctr. This is a well maintained unit in convenient location. There is one assigned parking spot - Number 7 which is the parking lot to the left of the club house. The HOA will get you a parking sticker for the 2nd car and they can park is any of the unassigned parking spots in the property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have any available units?
13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have?
Some of 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD offers parking.
Does 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD has a pool.
Does 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13058 MARCEY CREEK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

