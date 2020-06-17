12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom. The community features Business, fitness, and community centers on the inside and pools, common and grilling areas outside with lush landscaping. Harris Teeter and other shops and restaurants are at your doorsteps. You can also visit the community website at brysoncondosdotcom/1 for additional information. Metro bus just minutes away and within a few miles to the Reston Wiehle station. Sorry, no pets.