Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:28 PM

12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

12913 Centre Park Circle · (703) 821-1840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom. The community features Business, fitness, and community centers on the inside and pools, common and grilling areas outside with lush landscaping. Harris Teeter and other shops and restaurants are at your doorsteps. You can also visit the community website at brysoncondosdotcom/1 for additional information. Metro bus just minutes away and within a few miles to the Reston Wiehle station. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have any available units?
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have?
Some of 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have accessible units?
Yes, 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE has accessible units.
Does 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
