12909 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

Amenities
Bright, welcoming corner home has a curved balcony. Available June 15, this spacious 813 sq ft 1 Bedroom condo with plenty of natural light. Second parking space available for lease. Formal Living room with fireplace and dining room with access to the balcony. Upgraded Kitchen with Breakfast bar, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Laundry room with Full-size W & D and extra storage closet inside the unit. Computer nook off kitchen and dining room. Bedroom with walk-in closet. The community features Business, fitness, and community centers on the inside and pools, common and grilling areas outside with lush landscaping. Harris Teeter and other shops and restaurants are at your doorsteps. Metro bus just minutes away and within a few miles to the Reston Wiehle station. Sorry, no pets.