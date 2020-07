Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage internet access sauna dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center concierge courtyard doorman hot tub lobby online portal roommate matching

At The Ashby at McLean, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, top rated

schools, medical offices, and a post office are right at your fingertips.

With these conveniences in walking distance, living at The Ashby at Mclean

makes life simple. These beautiful and affordable apartments are just 3

miles from Tyson’s Corner, 10 minutes to Great Falls National Park and four

stoplights to downtown Washington, D.C. The Ashby is also less than a mile

from the brand new Silver line metro stop.