McLean, VA
8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:24 PM

8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE

8537 Georgetown Pike · No Longer Available
Location

8537 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Historic Home with many upgrades on a 3 acre lot! Lovely gardens and stone work. Huge 3 car detached garage with finished loft and full bath! Great kitchen with high-end appliances and granite. Formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Finished lower levelWood floors and plantation shutters through-out. Large deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE have any available units?
8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE have?
Some of 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE offers parking.
Does 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE have a pool?
No, 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE have accessible units?
No, 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
