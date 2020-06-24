8537 GEORGETOWN PIKE

Charming Historic Home with many upgrades on a 3 acre lot! Lovely gardens and stone work. Huge 3 car detached garage with finished loft and full bath! Great kitchen with high-end appliances and granite. Formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Finished lower levelWood floors and plantation shutters through-out. Large deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
