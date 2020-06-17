7439 OLD MAPLE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

***Please follow the CDC guidelines, if you or your clients are sick or have a fever please reschedule your showing.***The property is currently occupied. This Gated Community in the heart of McLean, Maplewood, has a georgetown feeling. It is highly desirable community. The home is a stone and stucco exterior with an elegant floor plan with huge family room that is open to the kitchen. A finished lower level with full walkout, bedroom and bath. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, each with its own suite bath.