7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT

Amenities
Beautiful, 3-level large town home well-located in McLean. +2,400 sq ft. Walk to Silver Line Metro and minutes from shops. Renovated and updated! Private landscaped brick patio for relaxing/BBQing. Spacious rooms with large closets. Master bedroom with a walk-out balcony. Master bath with double sinks. Home office with built-in bookshelves and half bath. Finished lower level with a play/game room and possible 4th bedroom adjacent to a full bath. Extra refrigerator. FIOS. Two free dedicated parking spots. Kent Gardens ES, Longfellow MS, McLean HS.