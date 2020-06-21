All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT

7333 Lewinsville Park Court · (703) 942-8983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7333 Lewinsville Park Court, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful, 3-level large town home well-located in McLean. +2,400 sq ft. Walk to Silver Line Metro and minutes from shops. Renovated and updated! Private landscaped brick patio for relaxing/BBQing. Spacious rooms with large closets. Master bedroom with a walk-out balcony. Master bath with double sinks. Home office with built-in bookshelves and half bath. Finished lower level with a play/game room and possible 4th bedroom adjacent to a full bath. Extra refrigerator. FIOS. Two free dedicated parking spots. Kent Gardens ES, Longfellow MS, McLean HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have any available units?
7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have?
Some of 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT does offer parking.
Does 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have a pool?
No, 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity