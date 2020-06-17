7201 ELIZABETH DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated & Ready For Move-In* Lovely McLean 4Bedroom* 3 Bath Home* Designer White & Grey Granite Counters* Stainless Steel Appliances* White Cabinetry & LUX Floors In Kitchen* Open & Bright Living Room With Gleaming Hardwood Floors* Fireplace* Patio* Lots Of Natural Light* *Formal Dining Room* Neutral Colors Through Out* Master Bedroom With Hardwood Floors * Master Bath With Marble Shower* Brick Patio Overlooks Large Flat Private Lot* Blocks from Downtown McLean* Close to Metro* Tyson Corner* Mall Shopping Restaurants* Easy Access to I-95 Certified Funds Upon Approval