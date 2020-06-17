Rent Calculator
7201 ELIZABETH DR
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:54 PM
1 of 11
7201 ELIZABETH DR
7201 Elizabeth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7201 Elizabeth Drive, McLean, VA 22101
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated & Ready For Move-In* Lovely McLean 4Bedroom* 3 Bath Home* Designer White & Grey Granite Counters* Stainless Steel Appliances* White Cabinetry & LUX Floors In Kitchen* Open & Bright Living Room With Gleaming Hardwood Floors* Fireplace* Patio* Lots Of Natural Light* *Formal Dining Room* Neutral Colors Through Out* Master Bedroom With Hardwood Floors * Master Bath With Marble Shower* Brick Patio Overlooks Large Flat Private Lot* Blocks from Downtown McLean* Close to Metro* Tyson Corner* Mall Shopping Restaurants* Easy Access to I-95 Certified Funds Upon Approval
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7201 ELIZABETH DR have any available units?
7201 ELIZABETH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McLean, VA
.
What amenities does 7201 ELIZABETH DR have?
Some of 7201 ELIZABETH DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7201 ELIZABETH DR currently offering any rent specials?
7201 ELIZABETH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 ELIZABETH DR pet-friendly?
No, 7201 ELIZABETH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McLean
.
Does 7201 ELIZABETH DR offer parking?
Yes, 7201 ELIZABETH DR offers parking.
Does 7201 ELIZABETH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 ELIZABETH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 ELIZABETH DR have a pool?
No, 7201 ELIZABETH DR does not have a pool.
Does 7201 ELIZABETH DR have accessible units?
No, 7201 ELIZABETH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 ELIZABETH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7201 ELIZABETH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7201 ELIZABETH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7201 ELIZABETH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
