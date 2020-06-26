7105 ENTERPRISE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS 4BR 3BA SPLIT IN THE HEART OF MCLEAN! * CORNER LOT* LARGE 1 CAR GARAGE * 2 DRIVEWAYS * FENCED REAR YARD * STORAGE SHED * WONDERFUL LANDLORD! * WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED * FRESHLY PAINTED * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM * LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM * RENTAL INSTRUCTIONS AND APP IN DOC SECTION * OWNER USES OWN LEASE