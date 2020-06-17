All apartments in McLean
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN

7024 Little Leaf Linden Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7024 Little Leaf Linden Ln, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICE REDUCED. 3416 sq ft, + 370 sq ft garage. Turn key ready. Available immediately. Very sunny and bright. Gleaming hardwood floors. Walk to McLean High School, Starbucks and down town McLean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN have any available units?
7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN have?
Some of 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN offer parking?
Yes, 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN does offer parking.
Does 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN have a pool?
No, 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN does not have a pool.
Does 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN have accessible units?
No, 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7024 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
