All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6927 Butternut Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6927 Butternut Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

6927 Butternut Court

6927 Butternut Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6927 Butternut Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 5BR Home on cul-de-sac in wooded lot in Langley School District - Beautifully Renovated 5BR Home on cul-de-sac in wooded lot, backing to parkland! Rear Trex deck & patio-perfect for outdoor entertaining with treed views overlooking private 0.9 acres in sought after River Oaks Community! Updated & Spacious kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast area & top of the line Bosch & Kitchen-Aid Stainless Steel appliances & Granite Counters with tile backsplash*Formal Living & Dining Rms*Spacious MBR suite w/ "His and Her" closets*Master Suite bath renovated & LUX with heated floors, upscale granite vanity & framless shower*5th BR in Lower Level, could be in-law/nanny suite complete w/Brick hearth Fireplace in rec room, storage, full Bathroom & "mini" upscale Granite kitchen! Rec room walks out to patio and private backyard*Langley Pyramid District!
*AVAILABLE 2.14.2020*
This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695

(RLNE5496899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6927 Butternut Court have any available units?
6927 Butternut Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6927 Butternut Court have?
Some of 6927 Butternut Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6927 Butternut Court currently offering any rent specials?
6927 Butternut Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927 Butternut Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6927 Butternut Court is pet friendly.
Does 6927 Butternut Court offer parking?
No, 6927 Butternut Court does not offer parking.
Does 6927 Butternut Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6927 Butternut Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927 Butternut Court have a pool?
No, 6927 Butternut Court does not have a pool.
Does 6927 Butternut Court have accessible units?
No, 6927 Butternut Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6927 Butternut Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6927 Butternut Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6927 Butternut Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6927 Butternut Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia