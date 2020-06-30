6927 Butternut Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Renovated 5BR Home on cul-de-sac in wooded lot in Langley School District - Beautifully Renovated 5BR Home on cul-de-sac in wooded lot, backing to parkland! Rear Trex deck & patio-perfect for outdoor entertaining with treed views overlooking private 0.9 acres in sought after River Oaks Community! Updated & Spacious kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast area & top of the line Bosch & Kitchen-Aid Stainless Steel appliances & Granite Counters with tile backsplash*Formal Living & Dining Rms*Spacious MBR suite w/ "His and Her" closets*Master Suite bath renovated & LUX with heated floors, upscale granite vanity & framless shower*5th BR in Lower Level, could be in-law/nanny suite complete w/Brick hearth Fireplace in rec room, storage, full Bathroom & "mini" upscale Granite kitchen! Rec room walks out to patio and private backyard*Langley Pyramid District!

*AVAILABLE 2.14.2020*

This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695



