McLean, VA
6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM
6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE
6920 Mount Daniel Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6920 Mount Daniel Drive, McLean, VA 22046
Falls Church
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to rent a large, well appointed, practically new single family home in Falls Church! Close to the Metro, shopping and bike trail. Property is professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE have any available units?
6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
McLean, VA
.
What amenities does 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE have?
Some of 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McLean
.
Does 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6920 MOUNT DANIEL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
