6842 BLUE STAR DRIVE

Great location. Lots of updates. 4 Bedroom plus Study and 2.5 baths. Total 2105 sq. ft on 4 levels. Remodeled kitchen and baths. Refinished hardwood floors. All rooms freshly painted. Closets and Pantry fully remodeled. All new interior LED lighting. Newer furnace and A/C. Bluestone patio in front and rear of home. Nice level 1/4 acre level lot with playset.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
