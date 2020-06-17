All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:07 PM

6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT

6802 Langley Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

6802 Langley Springs Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brick custom colonial in Langley HS District! Lower level HVAC & air conditioner (2018), upgraded master bath (2017), roof, hot water heater, kitchen granite, refrigerator & dishwasher replaced (2016). Lovely kitchen with morning area & patio perfect for morning coffee, large great room with wood fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylights & access to a wonderful patio leading to the resort style pool! Library with built-ins. Master suite on main level with vaulted ceilings, private patio, 2 walk-in closets & grand bath. Upper level feat 3 bedrooms plus loft area. Lower level with huge rec room, wood fireplace, exercise room, play room or 5th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT have any available units?
6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT have?
Some of 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT currently offering any rent specials?
6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT pet-friendly?
No, 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT offer parking?
Yes, 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT offers parking.
Does 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT have a pool?
Yes, 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT has a pool.
Does 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT have accessible units?
No, 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT has units with air conditioning.
