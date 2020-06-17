6802 LANGLEY SPRINGS CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful brick custom colonial in Langley HS District! Lower level HVAC & air conditioner (2018), upgraded master bath (2017), roof, hot water heater, kitchen granite, refrigerator & dishwasher replaced (2016). Lovely kitchen with morning area & patio perfect for morning coffee, large great room with wood fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylights & access to a wonderful patio leading to the resort style pool! Library with built-ins. Master suite on main level with vaulted ceilings, private patio, 2 walk-in closets & grand bath. Upper level feat 3 bedrooms plus loft area. Lower level with huge rec room, wood fireplace, exercise room, play room or 5th bedroom.