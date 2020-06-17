All apartments in McLean
6685 MCLEAN DRIVE
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

6685 MCLEAN DRIVE

6685 Mclean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6685 Mclean Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath town home located in Heart of McLean. Updated throughout. Wood floors & 9ft ceilings on Main level. Open Plan Kitchen, renovated with granite counters, tall cabinets, bar-style seating and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Living Room featured built-in wall shelves & cabinets & wood burning Fireplace. Master Bedroom with en suite Bath & Walk-in closet. Lower Level Family Room with wet bar & Fireplace. Fully fenced stone patio. McLean High School Pyramid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE have any available units?
6685 MCLEAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE have?
Some of 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6685 MCLEAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6685 MCLEAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

