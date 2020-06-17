6685 MCLEAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath town home located in Heart of McLean. Updated throughout. Wood floors & 9ft ceilings on Main level. Open Plan Kitchen, renovated with granite counters, tall cabinets, bar-style seating and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Living Room featured built-in wall shelves & cabinets & wood burning Fireplace. Master Bedroom with en suite Bath & Walk-in closet. Lower Level Family Room with wet bar & Fireplace. Fully fenced stone patio. McLean High School Pyramid.